Kayamkulam Kochunni: Censor woes and Kerala floods wash release plans

Nivin Pauly’s magnum opus Kayamkulam Kochunni directed by Rosshan Andrrews is kind of in a fix. The movie that was initially planned as an Onam release, is now most likely to be pushed to the 22nd or 24th of August.

According to the latest reports, the film is still stuck in the censor queue and therefore, yet to receive its certification. To add fuel to the fire, Kerala is now flooded heavily due to the heavy rains that have engulfed the state, which in turn has made the process slower. We would have to wait and see if an official announcement comes from the team announcing the postponement.

Made at a budget of Rs 40 crore, Kayamkulam Kochunni is one of the most expensive films ever made in the industry, keeping in mind the fact that Malayalam filmmakers are known for making movies on shoe-string budgets. The film will narrate the real-life incidents of a highwayman named Kochunni, who was referred to as the Robin Hood of his time. Kochunni stole from the rich and fed the poor and needy, going on to become a famous name in the history.

Veteran actor Mohanlal plays the role of Nivin Pauly’s mentor in the film, while Priya Anand is the heroine.