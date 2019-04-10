Kayamkulam Kochunni star Sunny Wayne ties the knot with his lady love Renjini!

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 3.34 pm April 10 2019, 3.34 pm

Sujith Unnikrishnan, known to Mollywood audiences as Sunny Wayne, made his acting debut through the 2012 movie Second Show, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. In his fledgling career of just over seven years, Sunny has already acted in nearly 30 movies, including a couple of cameo appearances. Sunny's 25th movie was Kayamkulam Kochunni, which also starred Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal! This movie came in for a lot of critical and commercial acclaim and became one of the biggest blockbusters ever, in Mollywood. Very soon, Sunny will be making his Tamil cinema debut with the Jiiva starrer Gypsy! April 10 is a very special day in Sunny Wayne's life, as he got married to his childhood sweetheart Ranjini.

The Pokkiri Simon actor tied the knot with his long-time lover Renjini Kunju, a dance teacher and founder of the Kshetra Dance School in Kochi. The wedding, which happened at the Guruvayoor temple, was a very close-knot affair and was attended only by very close friends and family members. Sunny Wayne took to his social media pages to post photos of the wedding and announce that he had gotten hitched. Sources close to the actor said, "The happy couple wanted their wedding to be a private event but are planning to hold a grand reception for their industry friends and everybody else in Kochi, very soon!" Sunny's Kayamkulam Kochunni co-star Nivin Pauly also took to his Twitter handle to wish the newlyweds.

Sunny Wayne garnered a lot of praise for his power-packed performance in the recently released Dulquer starrer June. He is also well known for his comic roles. This talented actor will next be seen in Zam Zam, having Manjima Mohan in the lead, the Malayalam remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Queen. He also has Vrittham and Anugraheethan Antony in the pipeline. We wish the newlyweds a very happy married life ahead!