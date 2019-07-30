In Com Staff July 30 2019, 3.43 pm July 30 2019, 3.43 pm

The beautiful Bindu Madhavi, who made a debut in Tamil with Cheran’s Pokkisham but got noticed with Anjana Ali Khan’s Veppam and Pandiraj’s Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, had been a part of a film titled Kazhugu in the year 2012, directed by Sathyasiva. The film featured Krishna, brother of director Vishnuvardhan in the lead and dealt with the lives of those who retrieve bodies of suicide victims in hills. The film won critical acclaim and the team is now ready with its sequel that again features Bindu Madhavi. Ahead of its release, the actress discusses her role in the film and the reasons for her absence in Tamil films.

About her long break in Kollywood, the actress said, “I was getting many scripts but I did not like them at all. They were all so uninspiring and I did not want to take it just for the sake of it. Kazhugu was an important film in my career and therefore when the offer to feature in its sequel came, I immediately took it up”. Would the sequel also have the same premise as its first part? Bindu explained, “No, Kazhugu 2 has a different story and is a thriller. It is about how wild dogs create havoc with villagers settled in the foothills of the Western Ghats”.