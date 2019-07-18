In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.35 pm July 18 2019, 5.35 pm

Kazhugu, which released in 2012, went on to earn a lot of appreciations that year. The horror-comedy didn’t do great at the box office but was termed as one of a kind movie. The story talked about a man who made his living through recovering the bodies of suicide victims. Now, the sequel of this film is all set to wow the audience. Sathya Siva, who directed Kazhugu, is directing this film also and the leads have been played by Kreshna and Bindu Madhavi. While the project was announced a long time back, the teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Kreshna’s birthday.

Shot in real locations, the teaser is not disappointing at all. There’s a lot of suspense that is built up and it all seems to be dark themed. The teaser has tense moments and the music just fits perfectly. The short video ends with the shot of a very angry animal. Kreshna plays the character of a man who hunts down wild dogs that create problems for the people in the Western Ghats. Kaali Venkat will also be seen playing a crucial role in this film. Produced by Tiruppur PA Ganesh under his GK Studios banner, this film will have music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who had also worked on the first movie. Raja Bhattacharjee will handle the camera while Gopikrishna will take care of the editing. This film went on floors at the end of June and the shoot has been progressing at a fast pace from the looks of it.

Watch the teaser below:

A single from the film has already been released and it was well-received by the audiences. Kreshna was last seen in Maari 2. He also has another project, titled Graghanam. This film is directed by Elan and co-stars Chandramouli and Nandini Rai.