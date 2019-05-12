Kee movie review: This cyber crime thriller has its moments but its impact is diluted by lacklustre commercial elements

Lmk May 12 2019, 7.02 pm May 12 2019, 7.02 pm

The long in the making Kee, directed by debutant Kalees, has finally released in theatres this weekend. Starring Jiiva, Govind Padmasoorya (GP), Nikki Galrani, RJ Balaji and Anaika Soti in the lead roles, Kee is a cybercrime thriller which features a smart tech-savvy hero (Jiiva) taking on the equally tech savvy but psychotic villain (GP). Kee has its impressive moments whenever the story focuses on this core cybercrime angle and how hacking, constant social media usage and exposure to electronic devices can pose a threat to people’s lives. Director Kalees has clearly done his research in this department and the presentation is also convincing thanks to some neat VFX and glossy cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Composer Vishal does his part too with some groovy re-recording; the sound design department has also done its part in presenting the technological gimmicks in a flashy manner. Jiiva’s Baasha virus app is a crowd-pleasing element. One extended sequence in a street when we see the extent of the villain’s dangerous hacking expertise is quite a stunner!

Kee isn’t without its downers. Some of the hacking ideas (like playing around with a pacemaker) are over the top and stretch it too far. Some of director Kalees’ dialogues, particularly revolving around women, is quite awkward. The romance play between Jiiva and Nikki tests one’s patience despite the presence of the melodious, well-shot song ‘Kaadhoram’. Anaika Soti has a role which is integrated to the core story but the excess glamour in her portions might put off a certain section of the audience. RJ Balaji’s jokes work in parts; his acting style is really hyperactive and loud here. Rajendra Prasad, playing Jiiva’s dad, turns out to be another irritant with his comedy antics. One sentimental sequence with him and his wife (played by Suhasini) appeared forced.

Kee could’ve worked far better had the director not diluted the core hero-villain face off with the aforementioned commercial elements. With Jiiva and GP in fine form, the end result would’ve been more impactful. Still, Kee’s portrayal of internet crimes and the hacking world will appeal to the youth and the urban audience.