Keep calm and wait: NGK producer’s latest tweet leaves fans frustrated!

First, the makers announced a grand Diwali release. Fans were happy. Then, unfortunate reasons postponed the shoot schedules, forcing the release date to be pushed indefinitely. Fans got sad. Now, there is no clear picture on the status of the shoot nor the possible release date of the Suriya starrer NGK, directed by ace director Selvaraghavan.

Putting an end to all the requests from fans which have been flowing in for the past few weeks, NGK producer SR Prabhu sent out a tweet last night, saying that he will not be updating about the film until the first leg of post-production gets completed.

Guys! I won’t be updating about #NGK till first leg of post production is completed🤐 #NGKUpdate #KeepCalmAndWaitForUpdate — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) September 15, 2018

This, in turn, has left the fans in despair, with a lot of tweets going out to the producer and the director explaining their situation where they are waiting without a timeline.

While the scenes involving the other artistes are being canned now by Selvaraghavan and his team, Suriya is completing his portions for the KV Anand film in which he reportedly plays a commando. Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa and Boman Irani are part of the cast for this biggie, bankrolled by Lyca Productions on a budget of close to 100 crores.

