Pretty diva Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Mahanati, is a busy actress these days. It is already known that the actress is a part of Manmadhudhu 2, where she will be seen alongside Nagarjuna. She is also busy with her upcoming female-centric film, which is tentatively titled Keerthy 20. The film is being directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru. The shooting began on February 10th this year in Hyderabad. The producer already informed fans earlier that the team would be going for a 45-day schedule to Europe. Now, some fresh updates have come out about this movie! It has been announced that the cast and crew are Spain bound for a lengthy schedule!

The producer of the film took to Twitter to reveal that around 45-50 artists and technicians are being taken to Spain for a lengthy schedule there, which will begin from 13 June. It has also been mentioned that along with these many people, they also have to take about 1000 kilos of luggage and film equipment. He mentioned that it sure is a stressful but enlightening experience for the production company. This has gotten fans really excited as they will get to see the beautiful locales of Spain through Keerthy’s film. While not much has been revealed about the film, Naresh and Nadhiya have been roped in to play her parents. Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree will be seen as her siblings and Rajendra Prasad as her grandfather.

Getting 45-50 artists and technicians into Europe,along with over 1000 kilos of luggage and filmmaking equipment ,can be a very stressful but enlightening experience for a production company.. A big schedule of #Keerthy20 is all set to start from the 13th in Spain 🇪🇸 🤟🏻 — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) June 10, 2019