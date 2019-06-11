Pretty diva Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Mahanati, is a busy actress these days. It is already known that the actress is a part of Manmadhudhu 2, where she will be seen alongside Nagarjuna. She is also busy with her upcoming female-centric film, which is tentatively titled Keerthy 20. The film is being directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru. The shooting began on February 10th this year in Hyderabad. The producer already informed fans earlier that the team would be going for a 45-day schedule to Europe. Now, some fresh updates have come out about this movie! It has been announced that the cast and crew are Spain bound for a lengthy schedule!
The producer of the film took to Twitter to reveal that around 45-50 artists and technicians are being taken to Spain for a lengthy schedule there, which will begin from 13 June. It has also been mentioned that along with these many people, they also have to take about 1000 kilos of luggage and film equipment. He mentioned that it sure is a stressful but enlightening experience for the production company. This has gotten fans really excited as they will get to see the beautiful locales of Spain through Keerthy’s film. While not much has been revealed about the film, Naresh and Nadhiya have been roped in to play her parents. Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree will be seen as her siblings and Rajendra Prasad as her grandfather.
The makers have already filmed a few important scenes in Hyderabad. Mahesh Koneru is bankrolling this film under his East Coast Productions banner. Coming back to Keerthy, she also has a film with the Bollywood filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, who is making his Telugu directorial debut. The first schedule of this film was wrapped up recently and Keerthy will be joining the sets in the second schedule, according to reports. Stay tuned.