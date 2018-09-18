Keerthy Suresh hops on-board Sasikumar’s next!

If there’s one actress who stays busy all through the year, it is Keerthy Suresh. After TSK and Mahanati at the start of the year, Keerthy has this week’s release Saamy Square, Vishal’s Sandakozhi-2 and Vijay’s Diwali release Sarkar in hand. Every day, she juggles between her multiple shoot schedules apart from making time to attend important events and award functions. And now, Keerthy has signed up for her next film with director-turned-actor Sasikumar.

The new film will be helmed by SR Prabhakaran, known for Sundarapandian. Titled Kombu Vacha Singam, the rural entertainer will go on floors in Karaikudi next month. ‘Bigg Boss’ Arav, Soori and Yogi Babu have already been signed up to be a part of the cast.

Keerthy has also been called to reprise her role of the legendary Savitri in the upcoming NTR biopic, which is currently being filmed with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. As the actress’ fantastic performance in Mahanati was received very well by the audiences, director Krish and his team felt that they need not look any further for a face to fit into the character. Popular Bollywood actress Vidya Balan makes her Telugu debut with this film, playing the role of Basavatakaram – NTR’s first wife.