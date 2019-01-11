Keerthy Suresh pins down another women-centric outing

After the blockbuster success of Mahanati which earned her a ton of fame up in the Telugu film industry, Keerthy Suresh has been quite choosy about her upcoming projects. With her other 2018 outings in Tamil biting the dust, she is now being extra careful with the scripts that are being pitched to her. Interestingly so, Keerthy has now said yes to a women-centric film to be directed by a debutant Narendra. On Thursday, the project was launched with Kalyan Ram coming in for the first clap.

Mahesh S Koneru will be bankrolling this project under his banner East Coast Productions. The makers claim that the majority of the shoot for the film will take place in the US, saying that the script of the film is an emotionally demanding one that will test Keerthy’s acting skills once again.

Keerthy Suresh, who is now working on Mohanlal’s 100-crore epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, will be allotting dates for this film, which is touted to kick off by the start of February. According to sources, Keerthy is also a part of Rajamouli’s biggie RRR which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The ace director will soon be making an official announcement on the film’s leading ladies, clearing the air from the numerous rumors that are floating around for quite a while.