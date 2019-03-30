image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Keerthy Suresh roped in for director Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan!

Regional

Keerthy Suresh roped in for director Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan!

Recent reports also state that Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan have given the nod to be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan!

back
Keerthy SureshMani RatnamPonniyin Selvan
nextVijay Deverakonda says he can’t wait for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh!

within