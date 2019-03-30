Keerthy Suresh roped in for director Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan!

In Com Staff March 30 2019, 8.31 pm March 30 2019, 8.31 pm

Maverick director Mani Ratnam has been wanting to translate the epic Tamil literature novel Ponniyin Selvan into a feature film for over 15 years now. At different points of time, there have been reports of then top actors being in talks to star in this movie. However, of late there have been strong reports of Mani Ratnam reviving this project and it going on floors soon. Most recent reports state that Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan have given the nod to be a part of this Mani Ratnam magnum opus! However, we now have confirmation on one of the female leads.

Our sources close to Mani Ratnam's office states, "Keerthy Suresh was approached to play one of the female leads in Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan and she immediately agreed!" Now, it remains to be seen which other top actresses are also going to come on board... Financed by Lyca Productions, this project is expected to begin rolling soon after the pre-production works are completed. It was just a couple of days back that Karthi is said to have agreed to be a part of this movie. There are also reports that veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu has been approached to play an important role and he is also said to have agreed to it.

The biggest expectation around Ponniyin Selvan is that when an official statement regarding this movie would be announced. A little birdie states that as soon as Vijay Sethupathi allots his dates, the official statement would be out. It is said that Mani Ratnam approached Vijay Sethupathi to be a part of this movie while working in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and he immediately agreed. If certain reports are to be believed, STR will also be a part of this mega-budget multi-starrer. Stay tuned for further updates.