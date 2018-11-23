Keerthy Suresh says no to a film opposite Nani!

Keerthy Suresh enjoyed a terrific blockbuster with Mahanati earlier this year, as the film won her a lot of praise and accolades apart from raking in big rewards at the box office. However, all her films post the mammoth success have turned out to be disappointments. Keerthy was later spotted in Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2, Sarkar and even a special guest appearance in Seema Raja, but these films, unfortunately, turned out to be downers at the box office.

And now, reports from Tollywood are flowing out that the actress has turned down a film opposite Nani, which is currently in the roots. Noted director Chandrasekhar Yeleti is about to helm this project, touted to be a romantic drama. But Keerthy, who found no big scope in the role, has said no to the project, even though she shares a great rapport with Nani after their film together - Nenu Local turned out to be a hit.

Keerthy is still yet to sign the dotted line for any film. However, reports have stated that she is in talks for two of the biggest films in the south Indian pipeline – Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. If she finds her way into any one of this, it could be another really worthy break for the gorgeous girl!