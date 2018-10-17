Keerthy Suresh speaks her mind on being the 'most trolled Tamil heroine'

Keerthy Suresh is set to have a special week, as she will celebrate her 26th birthday on October 17. Her next release Sandakozhi 2 / Pandemkodi 2 will also premiere in the USA on the same day, while it will release worldwide the following day. The teaser of her next biggie with Thalapathy Vijay, Sarkar, will be launched on October 19 amid high expectations. All these events will keep Keerthy’s fans hooked throughout this week.

Keerthy is arguably the actress who is mentioned the maximum, in the popular troll pages on Tamil social media. Be it positive or negative, her expressions are constantly discussed and highlighted in these pages. Some of the MEMEs are really hilarious while some are offensive and in bad taste. In a recent interview to a national news daily, Keerthy responded to all the trolls that she attracts.

"I know that I'm the most trolled Tamil heroine. Initially, I also used to have my share of fun seeing these MEMEs. Later I realized that there are some people who do this full time, and I decided to just ignore the negativity and move on. It makes sense for any artiste to learn from criticism and not always expect positive feedback for her work. When the MEME pages constantly use me in their designs, I see it as a vindication of my growth and popularity."

If you don't believe us that she is the most trolled celeb from Tamil then let us tell you that there is a dedicated account on Twitter just troll the actress with handle name Troll Keerthi. But every time she has faced the wrath of social media trolls, the lady has given it back with full power. She was highly trolled when makers roped in for the character of Mahanati Savitri, but as the film hit the theatres, she shut everyone with her grand performance. Kudos to the girl!