Keerthy Suresh to take off to Europe for next schedule of her 20th film!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 5.36 pm May 03 2019, 5.36 pm

2018 came as the year of reckoning for cute actress Keerthy Suresh with her eight releases almost all becoming hits. Her back-to-back hits and her astounding performance in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Nadigaiyar Thilagam/Mahanati got her rave reviews from even Bollywood biggies. This in turn translated into Keerthy getting offers from B-town and she now has two in her kitty! She is currently working on two movies - the Malayalam magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal and another Telugu/Tamil bilingual biggie going with the working title #Keerthy20! This movie, directed by debutante Narendra Nath, is produced by Mahesh S Koneru's East Coast Productions banner! The movie went on floors in February and now we have an update on the next schedule!

Producer Mahesh S Koneru has posted a tweet revealing that the entire team of #Keerthy20 will be taking off to Europe in a couple of weeks for a lengthy 45-day schedule. Already the names of a couple of Keerthy's co-stars have been revealed and they are - Nadiya, Rajendra Prasad, Kamal Kamaraju, Naresh and Bhanushree Mehra. The producer has promised that the names of other big stars who would be joining this project, will also be revealed soon. This movie began shoot in February and the first schedule did not have Keerthy in it. She then joined the unit for the second schedule towards the end of March. Touted to be a women-centric movie, this movie is said to have Keerthy playing a very strong character!

#Keerthy20 Update - Major 45 Day schedule will begin in Europe in a few weeks time. Will reveal some big name additions to the film soon :) .. #Keerthy20 is being directed by Narendranath and produced on @EastCoastPrdns banner .. — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) May 3, 2019

Reports state that a major portion of the film will have a foreign backdrop and that these portions would be canned in this upcoming schedule. A section of the media states that Naresh and Nadiya would be playing Keerthy's parents while Rajendra Prasad would be playing her grandfather and Kamal and Bhanushree would be playing her siblings. Dani Sanchez Lopez, who earlier cranked the camera for Nadigaiyar Thilagam, will be handling the cinematography for this project while Kalyani Malik will be composing the music. #Keerthy20 is expected to hit screens later this year, in time for Dussehra! Stay tuned for updates!