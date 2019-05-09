Keerthy Suresh to work in a new project for Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 9.32 pm May 09 2019, 9.32 pm

The gorgeous beauty Keerthy Suresh has now become one of the most sought-after actresses not just in South films but also in Bollywood. Her outstanding work in Mahanati, has gotten her a lot of recognition from B-town biggies too. Today marks the first year anniversary of the release of her huge blockbuster Mahanti, which also released as Nadigaiyar Thilagam, in Tamil. After a stellar 2018, Keerthy is gearing up for a jam-packed couple of years ahead. Here's an update on another new movie for this diva.

After speculations of Keerthy Suresh being in talks to work in a project for Karthik Subbaraj's production house - Stone Bench Talkies arose, we got in touch with our sources close to the banner. We were told, "It is known that Stone Bench backs quality projects, even if it is from debutantes. This new project, by debutante director Eshwar, will be a women-centric film and needs a powerful performer. We got in talks with Keerthy and she also liked the script very much. An official statement will be issued, as soon as she signs on the dotted lines!"

It looks like Keerthy is having a number of women or heroine based projects coming her way. She is currently working on one such project in Telugu and we hear that her next project with director Nagesh Kukunoor would also be women-centric. She has also signed up for another Bollywood movie with Ajay Devgn in the lead and this is touted to be a sports drama. She is also playing a part in Mohanlal's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This is looking very bright and rosy for lovely Keerthy and we hope she makes the best use of this phase in her career!