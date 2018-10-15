Keerthy Suresh walks the extra mile for Sandakozhi 2

Young actress Keerthy Suresh has had a dream year thanks to the memorable Mahanati, where she convincingly played the legendary actress Savitri. She also had releases in which she was paired with top South heroes like Pawan Kalyan and Vikram. Keerthy will have big films like Sandakozhi 2 (Pandemkodi 2 in Telugu) and Sarkar to round off the year.

The actress has recently been busy promoting Sandakozhi 2 and its Telugu version, as both of them get ready for a simultaneous release on October 18. She said at the film's recent press meet in Chennai that she had dubbed on her own in Telugu too, for Pandemkodi 2. She started dubbing in Telugu only this year with Agnyaathavaasi, and also convincingly dubbed for Mahanati too. Prior to this, she needed a dubbing artiste for her other Telugu films like Nenu Sailaja and Nenu Local.

Keerthy speaks Tamil very well and has been dubbing on her own, right from her debut film in Kollywood. She is now one of the few South actresses who is comfortable with dubbing on her own, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam. This surely adds an extra dimension to her resume.Interestingly, Sandakozhi 2's other heroine Varu Sarathkumar has also dubbed on her own for both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. It's no secret that an actor's performance feels complete when he/she takes the extra effort to also dub. Kudos to Keerthy and Varu for being a good example for other actors to emulate.