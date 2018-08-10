Keerthy Suresh's generous gesture will make you go WOW!

Keerthy Suresh is not just a popular star but also a highly talented performer and a generous human being. When she wrapped the shooting of her recent blockbuster Mahanati, she gifted a gold coin each to all the unit members who worked hard for the film.

Now, Keerthy has repeated this kind act for Sandakozhi 2 as she completed her shooting commitments for the film on Wednesday. All the team members were at the receiving end of Keerthy's generous 'golden' gesture.

Mahanati went on to emerge a huge blockbuster and firmly established Keerthy as one of the best South Indian heroines. We hope that Sandakozhi 2 also fetches her a good name.

Meera Jasmine was the heroine in the first part of Sandakozhi, and she was a bundle of energy in that film. Keerthy Suresh has mentioned in quite a few of her recent interviews that director Lingusamy has given her a similarly infectious character which will brim with charm and energy.

Keerthy also has biggies like Saamy Square and Sarkar in her release pipeline for the year. The final four months of the year 2018 will see all these films releasing back to back. Her fans have enough and more reasons to rejoice!