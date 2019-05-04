Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati to be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 4.42 pm May 04 2019, 4.42 pm

Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati (dubbed in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam) was a film that showcased a different side of the young actress. She took everyone by surprise when she showed her acting prowess when people thought she was just another commercial South Indian heroine, romancing the heroes and dancing for duets. Mahanati, the biopic of late actress Savithri received rave reviews from the critics and the audience for Keerthy's realistic portrayal of the legendary actress. It also became one of the most important films in the career of Keerthy Suresh. Her performance got the attention of leading actors and directors from various parts of the country.

This also led to her Bollywood debut in Boney Kapoor's production, a new film to be directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma. This yet to be titled film will have Ajay Devgn playing the lead. With so many awards and honours being associated with Mahanati, here is one more such recognition that the film has got, this time from the International arena. Yes, this Nag Ashwin directorial is all set to be screened at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. The film released on May 9, 2018, and will complete its first year anniversary in the next five days, but it still maintains the momentum. The film was earlier screened at International Film Festival of India and Melbourne Film Festival and this will be the third. Director Nag Ashwin took to his social media space to share this news.

Privileged to take our Savitri garu to China. Quite confident she will steal their hearts as well.. #mahanati https://t.co/mIMivQ6Bvh — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 4, 2019

Mahanati also turned out to be a commercially successful venture at the box office and earned the love of the general audience. Lots of people were moved to tears while watching the film and that became the success of the film. Apart from Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati also had Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda in the star cast.