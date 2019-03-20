Keerthy Suresh's next film goes on floors, makers announce the complete star cast!

Keerthy Suresh has started to shoot for her untitled 20th film directed by debutante Narendra Nath. Bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru for East Coast Productions, this untitled film was launched earlier this year at Hyderabad. Touted to be made on a big scale, this film's shooting has kick started in Annapurna Studios. The makers have now revealed the names that would be associated in the film as actors. Veteran actors Rajendra Prasad and Nadhiya have been roped in to play important roles in the film. The film also has names such as Kamal Kamaraju, Bhanushree Mehra and Naresh in the cast.

This female-centric film is expected to have major portions shot in abroad. During the launch of the film, Keerthy Suresh had stated that her character in the film would relate to the women folk in society. She was quoted as saying, "This will be my first film after Mahanati in Telugu and I'm glad that I'm part of this women-oriented film. Every girl will connect with my role and most of the shooting will happen in the US. Director Narendra has penned a great story and I'm sure the audience will like it,"

The producer had also stated that more big names in the star cast will be revealed in the coming days. Keerthy Suresh's last release was Sarkar, in which she paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay. 2018 was a memorable year for the young actress as she received humongous praise for her performance as the legendary Savithri in Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam, directed by Nag Ashwin.