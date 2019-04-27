Keerthy Suresh's next project with director Nagesh Kukunoor officially announced!

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 4.43 pm April 27 2019, 4.43 pm

Gorgeous beauty Keerthy Suresh has been reportedly in talks with Bollywood director Nagesh Kukunoor for a new project, for quite some time now! On Saturday, an official announcement about this project has been released. This new venture, to be produced by Sudheer Chandra's Worth a Shot Motion Arts banner and co-produced by Shravya Varma, is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. This movie, tentatively titled Production No. 1 and presented by E Shiva Prakash, also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead. The technical crew list of this movie has also been released.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music, while cinematography will be handled by Chirantan Das of Tanu Weds Manu fame. National Award winning editor Sreekar Prasad is also onboard this project. Touted to be a sports romantic comedy, this movie has begun shooting and is progressing rapidly at locations in Vikarabad and Pune. This movie will mark Nagesh Kukunoor's debut in Telugu. He is well known for his award-winning movies Hyderabad Blues and Iqbal. This venture is scheduled to hit the screens in September of this year!

After a rather eventful 2018 with movies like Sarkar, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Saamy Square, Seema Raja, Thaana Serndha Koottam and a couple of others, Keerthy is all set to make the most of this coming year. She has her Bollywood debut, then this movie with Nagesh Kukunoor and the Malayalam magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in her kitty! There are also reports that she might be playing an important role in Mani Ratnam's feature film adaptation of the legendary Tamil novel - Ponniyin Selvan.