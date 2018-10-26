Keerthy Suresh’s wardrobe overhaul is working wonders, will trolls walk away?

Take a second to think about who’s the most trolled actress in Kollywood right now, and Keerthy Suresh’s name will surely flash in your mind. The actress has been the punching bag for many internet junkies who have pointlessly taken her name to crack jokes, sometimes without any proper intentions. In fact, the actress has herself admitted to the fact in one of her recent interviews, saying that she does not care about the trolls and is only walking towards her goal.

But if you look closely, the troll wave for the actress has considerably gone down in recent times. After her fantastic performance in Mahanati, praise came in from all quarters and shut down the people who had criticized her and made fun of her acting chops, but there’s also another reason why there’s a positive vibe.

Keerthy’s public appearances and photoshoots off late clearly indicate that the actress has gone in for a wardrobe makeover. Contrary to the awkward, fashionista outfits that she used to sport for events and functions, she is now invariably choosing the simple way forward with some really lovely ethnic wear.

Picture this fantastic silk outfit for the promotions of Saamy Square.

Or this well-worked saree for the opening of a mobile store in Guntur.

And this green Anarkali which helps her define gorgeous!

Way to go, Keerthy!