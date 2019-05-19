Keerthy Suresh’s women-centric film to have the title of Mani Ratnam’s memorable blockbuster?

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 11.49 am May 19 2019, 11.49 am

After the massive success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh went on to do a few Tamil films with big stars, but failed to make it big with these outings. Therefore, the actress took a break to retrospect and clear up her mind on the kind of films that she should be doing. Out came the clarity when Keerthy announced that she would be doing a women-centric film with director Narendra Nath. Touted to be an engrossing social drama that talks about the women trafficking issue prevailing in the country, the film is said to have Keerthy playing a level-headed woman who deals with the cause in the right way. And according to the latest reports coming in, we have been told that the film is titled Sakhi.

Interestingly, Sakhi is the title of the Telugu version of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, which had Madhavan and Shalini in the lead. It is quite nice to see the same title being repeated after a gap of 19 years.

According to a source, “The film is based on real-life incidents that the director had come across in his life. The makers were discussing many other titles, but zeroed in on this one as they felt it would be apt for the film’s content.” Apart from Keerthy, the film features a star cast with Nadhiya, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad and other well-known actors. An official announcement on the title and the first look will be made once the team completes their ongoing schedule in the Europe.