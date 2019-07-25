In Com Staff July 25 2019, 7.34 pm July 25 2019, 7.34 pm

As already known, Kempegowda 2 starring Komal as a cop, is finally going to see a release on August 9. The film's release had been postponed quite a few times and after passing quite a few hurdles, it is finally inching towards a release. Model Niva Sharma will be seen as the leading lady in this film. Since this is her film debut, the actress has been impatiently waiting for the release of this film. According to a report in the media, the model was upset over the hurdles and decided to take up a friend’s advice and visit a numerologist. It is since then that Niva changed her name to Rakshika!

Talking to the media, the actress said, “The first thing my numerologist said was that I should consider a name change, as mine was not working for me. The suggested name was Rakshika and from the time I started using it, things have started looking good for me. For starters, the release of Kempegowda 2 was finally on course and I got to meet and network with people I never thought I could. I have followed up the name change with new mobile numbers and bank accounts, all in sync with the numerology recommendation. In fact, I am looking at officially changing my name soon.”

Further on the delays and hurdles the film has faced, the actress told the daily, “When there were delays during the making of the film, there were moments of despair but now, looking back, I think it was for the good of the film, as we actually went back and re-shot a lot of the scenes. In the process, today, we have a bigger and better film, when compared to our earlier one.”