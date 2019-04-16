Kempegowda 2: Komal took 3 years to perfect his look

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 5.27 pm April 16 2019, 5.27 pm

It is already known that after a long break of almost three years, Komal is all set to be seen on the big screen again! The actor will be making a comeback into the movies with his next film titled Kempegowda 2. Makers have informed fans earlier that this will not have any connection to the 2012 film apart from the title. The trailer of the film was released too and fans are absolutely going gaga over Komal’s amazing transformation!

According to reports, Komal took almost three years to get his look right! To play the role of a police officer, Komal lost weight and also brought huge transformations to his body language and style. Fans have obviously seen the hard work put into it and are absolutely appreciating how young and dashing Komal actually looks in the trailer! Talking to a popular daily Komal said, “It is like going to Dharmasthala. Some people go in a chopper and some take a car. We have taken enough time to do a padayatra. But the result is worth the wait.” Well, this definitely was worth the wait and now the anticipation for the movie’s release is extremely high!The film will mark the debut of Rishika Sharma who is playing the female lead. The music is scored by Varun Unni and cinematography has been done by Rosh Mohan. The movie is being produced by Shankregowda. It is all set to hit the theatres sometime in May! Stay tuned for more updates.