Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.45 pm August 15 2019, 2.45 pm

Komal Kumar, who was recently seen in the hit film Kempegowda 2, is liked and loved by many. The actor has a huge fan following and thus whenever he is sighted outside, many go crazy after him. While this is something actors are fond of, what happened with Komal recently on a road was very horrible. On Tuesday it was revealed that Komal was brutally attacked by anonymous bikers in the middle of a road. The incident took place near the railway underpass at Sampige Cinema, in Bangalore. This has obviously left fans in shock and many are talking about what an appalling incident this is. The actor’s brother Jaggesh, informed all of Komal’s fans about this, on Twitter.

He took to Twitter and posted two pictures of Komal, wherein he is seen hurt, and wrote, “A young man who got drunk and attacked my brother who went to leave his daughter's tuition. We have proper law to take action against this.” The video of the whole event has emerged in several online posts and many are making it go viral. "Malleshwaram Police have taken immediate action and the culprit has been dealt with, thank Public for support. No tolerance for such rowdy activities, cases booked, arrested .." Bhaskar Rao IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, tweeted. As per reports based on Police sources, the culprit is a man named Vijay, who is a resident of Jakkarayanker and works as a delivery boy. The incident apparently happened when Vijay allegedly overtook Komal's car in a rash manner and the actor raised an objection to it.

Check out Jaggesh's tweet -

It is being reported that Komal tried to strike the first blow but missed. After this, Vjay reportedly felt insulted and punched the actor several times on the face. Reports also state that a case has been registered at the Malleswaram Police Station, under section 307 of the IPC and the person who attacked Komal has been arrested. Stay tuned for further updates.