In Com Staff August 08 2019, 7.07 pm August 08 2019, 7.07 pm

Yesterday, budding filmmaker Nishad Hassan was allegedly abducted by a three-member gang in the early hours of the day. According to reports, the abduction occurred in Pavartty, Thrissur. An abduction case was filed by his wife, Prateekha. She was with him during the time of the abduction and gave her statement to the police. A report in the media has quoted the police officer saying, “The incident happened at 5 am in Pavaratty. A car overtook the vehicle Nishad and wife were travelling in and stopped in front of their car. Nishad’s wife said that a gang of men rushed to Nishad’s side and pulled him out. When she tried to intervene, they pushed her, and left with him in the other car.”

The wife had then been quoted by a few reports saying that Nishad had a few disputes over a film with his former producer. Prateeksha was of the view that this might have something to do with the abduction. Now, reports state that Nishad has managed to miraculously escape from the kidnappers and is currently admitted in a hospital. According to a report in the media, Hassan has sustained a few injuries and is thus under treatment. A police officer told the media, “Hassan miraculously managed to escape from his kidnappers after spending almost a day in their captivity. Since he had suffered injuries he was taken to a hospital and is likely to be shifted to a state-run medical college. At the moment, we believe what he has said. However, we are going forward with the probe. The injury marks on his body show that he has been tortured.”

Hassan is the director of the recently released Malayalam movie Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu. The film is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest uncut movie. The two-hours and longer movie has been taken in a single shot. Stay tuned…