Kennedy Club Teaser: Sasikumar’s women centric kabaddi drama looks basic, but could work well!

Siddarthsrinivas May 25 2019, 7.07 pm May 25 2019, 7.07 pm

Suseenthiran’s films have been coming out at regular intervals, but the quality of them all have been on the decline. With films such as Nenjil Thunivirundhaal and Genius not working out well, the director seems to be losing his mojo. However, his upcoming directorial Kennedy Club is one of the interesting films in the pipeline. The teaser of the same was released on Saturday evening, and proves that the film focuses on the game of women’s kabaddi. With names such as Sasikumar and Bharathirajaa in the cast, this could turn out to be on brighter side of things.

Though we aren’t sure as to whether Sasikumar plays a coach of the kabaddi team or not, the teaser does possess a fine share of good moments. Bharathirajaa introduces kabaddi as India’s traditional game, saying that we have been the champions for the last 25 years, except for the Asian Games last year. The focus then moves onto some slow motion shots that give us glimpses of the team playing kabaddi, a couple of dialogues for Sasikumar and a dash of the comedian in Soori too. However, the teaser has a similar shade to a lot of the sports-based dramas we’ve seen in the past, and doesn’t offer anything new.

Yet, the fact that Suseenthiran has tasted success with many of his sports-oriented films is what makes us instill some hope on this film. Apart from Kennedy Club, the director also has two other films in hand – Champion, which is based on the game of football and Angelina, a romantic drama. Kennedy Club is the biggest of the three, and that’s why it has been projected up before the two other films hit the marquee. With Sasikumar too needing a big hit at the box office to prove his potential, a lot of people are banking big on this one. The coming days will give us more details!