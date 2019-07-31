In Com Staff July 31 2019, 7.56 pm July 31 2019, 7.56 pm

It is well-known that Sasikumar is set to be seen next in a sports drama film, titled Kennedy Club. This film, which has the actor in the lead, also showcases Bharathiraja as a Kabbadi coach. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film recently received a U certificate from the CBFC and will be seeing the light of day on August 15. While the teaser of the film was already out a while ago, now the makers have released the trailer of the film as well! Needless to say, it looks like an out-and-out sports drama and we love the Sasikumar and Bharathiraja duo in this!

The trailer starts with Kabaddi chants and the mood is set! We see Bharathiraja giving a motivational speech to all the girls of his team and goosebumps are sure to come. Soon Sasikumar enters the trailer too and from what can be understood, both of them will be coaching the team. From the trailer itself, one can understand that women empowerment will be at the forefront of this film. Needless to say, the dialogues and scenes are extremely good and we may get to see a really good film on a much-required topic. Sasikumar is also seen training with the girls and somehow his acting sort of reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India! Well, let’s see how this film turns out to be.

