The monsoon this year also is pummeling the West coast into a muddy pulp and casualties have been the most in Kerala, closely followed by Karnataka. When the monsoon deluge caused the mother of all floods on the West coast last year, celebrities had come together, donating huge amounts of money and helping with the arrangement of resources, to help out the victims. This week has been the worst in Kerala and in the past 42 hours, there have been multiple landslides in the hilly districts and rescue works throughout the state have been crippled due to the hostile climate and the fact that the Centre is yet again dragging their feet to send help.
Celebrities, meanwhile, have been voicing their concern and support over social media and most have been sharing important information like helpline phone numbers and giving general tips on staying safe. “Praying to God to have mercy on Kerala,” wrote, while Tovino Thomas, who was actively helping in the flooded streets last year, posted his support ‘let’s stand together and survive.’ Kunchako Boban, Murali Gopi, and most of the Mollywood celebrities who are active on social media have forwarded the State's helpline numbers and filmmakers like Anjali Menon and Tovino have been posting regularly.
Here, check out these posts :
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks) on
View this post on Instagram
URGENT! Pls share and respond asap. Those who want to pay but need help to organise the purchase, pls DM.
A post shared by Anjali Menon (@anjalimenonfilms) on
View this post on Instagram
WCC collection drive has begun for #keralafloodrelief2019 Let’s do this!
A post shared by Anjali Menon (@anjalimenonfilms) on
View this post on Instagram
Friends, be cautioned! Helpline number (Kerala): 1070
A post shared by Murali Gopy (@muraligopynsta) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Manju_TheActress_Official (@manju_pathrose) on
View this post on Instagram
കേരളം കണ്ട ഏറ്റവും ഭീകരമായ പ്രളയത്തിന്റെ ഒന്നാം വാർഷികത്തിൽ മറ്റൊരു ദുരന്തത്തിലേക്കുള്ള വാതിൽ, കലി തുള്ളിയ പ്രകൃതി വീണ്ടും തുറന്നിടുകയാണ്. ഒട്ടുമിക്കവാറും ജില്ലകളിൽ റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു കഴിഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നു. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും ഓഫീസുകളും പലയിടത്തും അടഞ്ഞുകിടക്കുന്നു. പ്രളയബാധിത പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവർ അടിയന്തിരമായി റിലീഫ് കാംപുകളിൽ എത്തിച്ചേരണമെന്ന് ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനയും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും അറിയിച്ചു കഴിഞ്ഞു. മനുഷ്യ ജീവൻ പലപ്പോഴും പൊലിയുന്നതു്, വെള്ളം ഇരച്ചുകയറുമ്പോൾ വിലപ്പെട്ടതെന്ന് മൂഢർ മനുഷ്യർ കരുതുന്ന അവരുടെ സ്ഥാവരജംഗമ സ്വത്തുക്കൾ ചേർത്തു പിടിച്ചു നിൽക്കുമ്പോഴാണ്. Nothing is as precious as your life എന്ന് ജീവൻ പോകും വരെ മനുഷ്യർ പലപ്പോഴും മനസ്സിലാക്കില്ല. ഈ സമയം ചിന്തകൾ നിലവിലുള്ള നമ്മടെ hydroelectric projects - ലേക്കും തിരിയുന്നു. ഓർമ്മ വച്ച നാൾ മുതൽ ഡാമുകളിലെ ജലദൗർലഭ്യത്താൽ വിദ്യുച്ഛക്തി shortage അനുഭവിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള മലയാളിക്ക്, കഴിഞ്ഞ പ്രാവശ്യം ആവശ്യത്തിലധികം ജലം ലഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ, നാട് മുടിയുകയും കൃത്യമായി വിദ്യുഛക്തി ലഭിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഒരാവർത്തി കൂടി എല്ലാം തകർത്തു തരിപ്പണമാക്കാൻ പ്രകൃതി ക്ഷുഭിതയായി നിൽക്കുമ്പോൾ, നമ്മൾ മഴക്കെടുതിയിൽ നിന്നും വിദ്യുഛക്ത്തി ക്ഷാമത്തിൽ നിന്നും രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ ശാശ്വതമായ ഒരു പരിഹാരം തേടേണ്ടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. വീണ്ടും അപ്രസക്തമായ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ചർച്ചകൾക്കും പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങൾക്കും വേണ്ടി വിനിയോഗിക്കാൻ ഈ കൊച്ചു സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കെൽപ്പില്ല. റോഡിലും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലും ടി വി ചാനലുകളിലും ഗർജ്ജിക്കുന്ന സിംഹങ്ങൾ (അതോ കുറുനരികളോ ) മനസ്സിലാക്കുക, നമ്മൾ കേരളം ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഏറ്റവും ദരിദ്ര സംസ്ഥാനമാകാൻ ഇനി അധികമൊന്നും വേണ്ട.... ഒരു പ്രളയം കൂടി മതി!! അഗ്നിശമന സേനയും ദുരന്തനിവാരണ സേനയും പരാതിപ്പെടുന്നത് ചില പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ നിരവധി ആവർത്തി അറിയിപ്പുകൾക്കു ശേഷവും ജനങ്ങൾ വീടിന്റെ മുകളിലത്തെ നിലയിൽ നിന്നനങ്ങുന്നില്ല എന്നാണ്. പല വീടുകളും നാനാവശങ്ങളും ഇരുമ്പ് ഗ്രിൽ കൊണ്ടടച്ചു ഭദ്രമാക്കി മനുഷ്യർ ശുദ്ധവായുവിനോടൊപ്പം മറ്റെല്ലാം അകറ്റി നിർത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കുറഞ്ഞ പക്ഷം രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തന ടീമിനെയെങ്കിലും വിശ്വസിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ മറ്റൊരു രക്ഷാമാർഗ്ഗവുമില്ല തന്നെ! -VG #keralaflood2019 #landslide #rescueoperations #staysafe
A post shared by G Venugopal (@g.venugopal) on
Anumol posted a list of requirements for a camp in Pattambi and most celebrities are similarly forwarding appeals for help from various camps. "If you need help, walk into any house that is not waterlogged," wrote Tovino, "no human being will ask you to leave in these circumstances." Most celebrities have re-posted the helpline numbers in each district and also details about safety kits, evacuation camps, etc. "Nothing is more important than your life," reminded singer G Venugopal in a post, while appealing to those in vulnerable areas to move to the state's various rescue camps as a precaution.As of Friday, there is a flood alert in all districts of Kerala with eight districts placed under Red alert. The worst is that the hills, already saturated from last year's downpour, have become landslide-prone in most regions. Over one lakh people have been displaced and over 40 reported dead, just in the last three days alone. We hope there are no more casualties because of these rains!Read More