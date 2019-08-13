In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.04 pm August 13 2019, 3.04 pm

The monsoon this year also is pummeling the West coast into a muddy pulp and casualties have been the most in Kerala, closely followed by Karnataka. When the monsoon deluge caused the mother of all floods on the West coast last year, celebrities had come together, donating huge amounts of money and helping with the arrangement of resources, to help out the victims. This week has been the worst in Kerala and in the past 42 hours, there have been multiple landslides in the hilly districts and rescue works throughout the state have been crippled due to the hostile climate and the fact that the Centre is yet again dragging their feet to send help.

Celebrities, meanwhile, have been voicing their concern and support over social media and most have been sharing important information like helpline phone numbers and giving general tips on staying safe. “Praying to God to have mercy on Kerala,” wrote, while Tovino Thomas, who was actively helping in the flooded streets last year, posted his support ‘let’s stand together and survive.’ Kunchako Boban, Murali Gopi, and most of the Mollywood celebrities who are active on social media have forwarded the State's helpline numbers and filmmakers like Anjali Menon and Tovino have been posting regularly.

Here, check out these posts :

