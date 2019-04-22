KGF 2: Director Prashanth Neel gives in to fans' request

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 1.52 pm April 22 2019, 1.52 pm

Kannada blockbuster KGF took the world by storm and made heads turn all round at the end of last year, becoming an all-time topping victory for the industry. The film easily walked past the 200 crore mark, taking the pride of Kannada cinema all round, as it reaped rewards in other languages too, apart from its home version. With the preparations for the second part in progress, fans were eagerly looking forward to updates from the team on when the project would start. But before the commencement, director Prashanth Neel had one thing to do.

Prashanth put up an Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, saying that he has something special for the fans in the evening. And by dusk, he dropped the announcement on the official audition for the film. Through his post, Prashanth said that ‘please give me one chance to act’ was one thing that he and the team had been constantly hearing for a very long time. The design showed up that the team was looking out for boys of 8 to 16 years old, and men of 25 years and above. This is indeed an exciting opportunity for actor Yash’s fans and talented young artists to pull up their socks and be a part of one of the biggest films ever.