image
  3. Regional
KGF 2: Director Prashanth Neel gives in to fans' request

Regional

KGF 2: Director Prashanth Neel gives in to fans' request

Director Prashanth Neel put up an Instagram story saying that he has something special for the fans and then he dropped an announcement on the official audition for the film.

back
Actor YashDirector Prashanth Neel​KGFKGF2Raveena TandonSandalwoodsanjay dutt
nextAlia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

within