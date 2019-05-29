KGF 2: Raveena Tandon to play the role of this former Prime Minister!

Siddarthsrinivas May 29 2019, 5.09 pm May 29 2019, 5.09 pm

The second instalment in the successful KGF franchise which has Yash playing the lead has just gone on floors recently, but it has already received loads of excitement from fans who fell in love with the first part. KGF, which turned out to be Kannada cinema’s biggest all-time grosser, is having its second part shot at specially erected sets in Bengaluru. While every little update from the team has become a trending topic, the makers are on the verge of letting the cat out of the bag, confirming Raveena Tandon’s inclusion in the film. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the actress will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi here.

An unnamed source from the unit tells us, “Raveena Tandon has been brought on board for the project, because the character of Indira Gandhi needs to be played by somebody who has the style and a powerful outlook. Her role is crucial to the film, and the makers felt that she would be apt, after going through tons of options and discussions.” Recently, Telugu actor Rao Ramesh was also announced as the latest inclusion to the cast. Adhering to the success of the film across different languages, the producers have been trying to pull in names from all the industries in order to get the sequel a wider reach.

KGF was highly regarded for its amazing stunt choreography, which is set to continue in the sequel as well. Though 20% of the sequel was shot along with the first part, the makers still have a big load of action sequences to shoot, which is why they have still not put their finger on a possible release date. All we can do for now is just keep our fingers crossed and hope for bigger and better things to come from the team.