KGF: Chapter 2 auditions see more than 5000 people trying their luck!

Yash starrer KGF is one of the most successful films of last year. The film earned over more than Rs 250 crores at the box office. Preparations are on currently for the part 2 of this film and needless to say, fans are going crazy about it. The director, Prashanth Neel, had announced a few days ago that auditions for the movie would be taking place and that the team is on the lookout for boys in the age group of 8 to 16 years and men of 25 years and above. This obviously excited many fans and the result was that nearly 5000 people turned up to try their luck for a role in the movie!

Several videos and images are floating online where it can be seen that thousands of fans thronged to the audition site at Rejoyz Hotel in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Of course, it was anticipated that the fans would go berserk over such a huge opportunity but this kind of turnout for a film audition has never been seen before. The film is said to start off from where it ended last with Yash’s character revolting against the suppressors. Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Shrinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Nasser, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha in key roles.

The music director of this film is Ravi Basrur, the cinematography is to be by Bhuvan Gowda and art direction is by Shivakumar. This project is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his Hombale Films banner. It is being speculated that Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be joining the cast too. Stay tuned for further updates!