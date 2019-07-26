In Com Staff July 26 2019, 3.41 pm July 26 2019, 3.41 pm

When Yash starrer KGF released in 2018, it went on to become highly successful and was considered one of the best films of the year. The film earned more than Rs 250 crores at the box office and it is well known that the sequel is currently in the making. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding the sequel and now an exciting one has come forward! The makers have now announced that the character called Adheera will be revealed soon. This has obviously gotten everyone talking and many think this could be Sanjay Dutt!

Along with the news, the makers unveiled a poster which shows a pair of hands and the most striking thing is the ring that the character is wearing. The ring is shaped like a lion and we must say, the poster surely raises the anticipation levels. Many are guessing that the character will be played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as he is reported to be a part of the film. But, the makers have not confirmed this. In the post, the makers announced that the character would be unveiled on July 29 at 10 am. Needless to say, fans will be waiting with bated breath to see who this Adheera is being played by! Apart from Sanjay Dutt, it is also being said that Raveena Tandon will be playing a pivotal role in this film.

