Ranjini Maitra July 29 2019, 10.54 am July 29 2019, 10.54 am

KGF: Chapter 1, starring Kannada superstar Yash, took the box office by storm in 2018 and eventually turned out to be the highest-grossing Kannada film so far. In its climax, it had also hinted of a sequel, but we didn't think it would happen this soon, within a year! KGF 2 rolled a couple of months back, but Dutt's presence in the film was kept under the wraps for a long time. Not anymore, though!

No better time than the actor's 60th birthday to reveal his super-impressive first look as Adheera, right? One look at Dutt as the antagonist, and we can say that he is going to slay it!

Check out Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera from KGF 2 below:

Not just us but the actors and the makers also have high hopes from KGF 2. "This one is going to be bigger and better. I can't wait to unleash the monster. I love acting and everything related to it and there's been a gap. The team of KGF: Chapter 2 has just started work on it. Now, I am looking forward to playing Rocky bhai's character again," Yash earlier said in an interview.

The KGF series revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya, also known as Rocky, a poor man who lands up in Bombay of '60s and soon channelises himself to achieve power and money.

KGF 2 will feature actor Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The debutant is elated about such a grand beginning! "It's yet to sink in. For a debutante, KGF is equivalent to five films, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she earlier told Cinema Express.