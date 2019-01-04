KGF Chapter 2 to start rolling in summer 2019!

The phenomenal success of the Kannada blockbuster KGF is an unseen story to the people of the state. The film has crossed the 150 crore mark and is easily the most successful Indian outing in recent times with a rousing reception received for the Kannada and the Hindi versions. KGF collected 50 crore in its first three days and got to the 100 crore mark in just a week. All eyes are now on the second part, which will be going on floors by April-May this year.

The team has already canned close to 15% of the second part while filming the first one and will be looking to finish off the rest of the shoot by the end of this year itself. While initial plans were to meet the same release date of December 21st in 2019 as well, it looks like KGF Chapter 2 will ultimately hit the screens in the holiday season of 2020.

The same technical team will be retained for the sequel, with all the cast members also returning to the fore. The second part is expected to have more screen time for Srinidhi Shetty, who had just a little role in Chapter 1. Yash, who is now taking a much-needed break after the success of his biggest film yet, will be hitting the gym to beef up further for his role in the second part.