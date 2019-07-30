In Com Staff July 30 2019, 7.21 pm July 30 2019, 7.21 pm

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has been the talking point of the town for quite some time now. The anticipation level for this movie is exceptionally high because when KGF released last year, it went on to become one of the biggest earning films. Recently, the makers of the film revealed Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film, which has been named Adheera and that has raised the excitement level even more. Now, it is already known that the shoot for this film is going on at a fast pace. The latest update that has come forward regarding this sequel is that the third schedule of this film has gone on floors too!

According to a report in a leading media, the team of KGF Chapter 2 has already completed two schedules of the film in Mysore and the third schedule has started as well. The report also states that a lavish set has been erected in the Kolar Mines in Bengaluru, for the upcoming schedule. The same report also says that the film will also be shot in Hyderabad, from August 23. After shooting for a week, reportedly, the unit will shoot Sanjay Dutt’s scenes in the Bellary Mines, in September. The report then goes on to state that the entire shooting of the film will be wrapped up by October and the movie will be hitting screens in the summer of 2020. This sure is great news for all fans, who have been waiting impatiently to get updates about this film.

It is being said that the film will start off where KGF Chapter 1 ended when Yash’s character revolted against all the suppression. KGF: Chapter 2 also features Shrinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Nasser, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. This project is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his Hombale Films banner. Stay tuned for further updates!