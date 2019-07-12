In Com Staff July 12 2019, 7.10 pm July 12 2019, 7.10 pm

KGF: Chapter 1, which was made in Kannada, released at the end of 2018. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and featured Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ananth Nag and Vashishta Simha among others. The film was a hit with its chapter 2 is being underway and the release is expected by this year end. This film was about a poor man, who goes to Mumbai in search of wealth and power. The success of the film has made the director Prashanth Neel a much sought out director, in Telugu too. It was recently announced that the director would be making a film for one of the most prestigious banners in Andhra - Mythri Movie Makers. We now have information about the hero. It will be none other than Junior NTR.

When a director’s work is much appreciated in both revenue and review wise, it is only natural that there would be takers for him in other languages too. In that sense, production house Mythri Film Makers has roped in director Prashanth Neel for their next project in Telugu. There were many speculations as to which hero would feature in this film. Those various theories have been put to rest and our sources say, “There were many contenders for this story of Prashanth Neel's for his Telugu debut. But Junior NTR is the lucky hero for this project.” It has been said that Junior NTR liked the script by Prashanth Neel and immediately gave his green signal.

Currently, Prashanth is shooting for KGF 2 and recently he took some time off to meet Junior NTR and narrated a storyline, which was liked by the actor as well. Junior NTR was last seen in director Trivikram Srinivas's Aravinda Sametha, which was lauded by critics and audiences. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film RRR under the direction of SS Rajamouli. He is also in talks with a few directors for his forthcoming films. After he completes RRR, Junior NTR will join Prashanth Neel. Meanwhile, the director also would be done with his KGF 2 commitment. It is to be noted that Prashanth has stated that he is keen on directing a Telugu film as he is fluent with the language. We wish the project the best!