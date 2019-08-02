In Com Staff August 02 2019, 6.10 pm August 02 2019, 6.10 pm

It is well-known that KGF star Yash is currently busy with the sequel of this film. KGF: Chapter 2, which picks up from where the first film left, is going on at a great pace. Recently, the makers introduced Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film and needless to say fans are absolutely thrilled. It is already known that director Ravi Basrur is helming a movie titled Girmit and the most exciting part is that both Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, will be lending their voices for this film! According to a report in a leading daily, the couple has lent their voices to the characters played by child artistes Ashlesh Raj and Shlagha Saligrama.

The film is all set to be dubbed and released in six languages! Reports state that the director has already started the English dubbing work and has chosen a great team of singers for the same. This film is releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and English. The Kannada version is called Girmit while the Tamil and Malayalam film has been titled Podi Mass. It is being called Pakka Mass, in Hindi and Telugu. No information on the English title is out yet. This film also features voices of actors like Sudha Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Anupama Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Tara and a couple of others. Talking about the film, the director told a leading media, “This film will have children playing all the roles, even though they are all grown up characters. And, to lend a twist to it, we have established stars and actors lending their voice to these characters."