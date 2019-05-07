KGF star Yash reveals the first picture of his baby, here’s what he wants us to call her!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 10.22 pm May 07 2019, 10.22 pm

Very few films make its stars a household name overnight, but Kannada blockbuster KGF is one of them for sure. The film’s magnificent success knew no limits, with terrific collections flowing in all over India. KGF’s massive win gave the lead star Yash and the team a lot of reasons to celebrate, but one personal reason that made him happier than all that came in for the film, was the birth of his first child who was born on the 2nd of December, few weeks before the film hit the screens worldwide.

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, who had chosen not reveal the little one’s face to the outside world until now, decided to break the streak on Tuesday morning. Yash shared a picture of his daughter, calling her ‘the girl who rules my world’. The actor also added since they haven’t named her yet, would like to call her Baby YR for now.

Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤ Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤ Do shower your love n blessings on her too 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x62kV5sEAC — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) May 7, 2019

Yash will soon start shooting for the KGF sequel, which is expected to be bigger and better than the first in terms of its scale and scripting. According to close sources, a couple of Bollywood stars have been roped in for the project, with an official announcement to be made soon.

Director Prashanth Neel recently conducted a grand audition for the junior artists in the film, which was flocked by close to 5000 people who were interested to share the screen space with Yash. KGF2 will hit the screens by December 2020, most probably releasing on the same date on which KGF arrived back in 2018.