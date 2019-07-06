In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.04 pm July 06 2019, 7.04 pm

The name Yash went on to become well known across the country after the success of his last movie - K.G.F: Chapter 1, which made it to the screens on 21st December 2018! This Kannada movie became such a whopping hit that it was dubbed and released in a number of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie found a very good reception in all the other languages too. Yash is now busy shooting for his next movie - K.G.F: Chapter 2. K.G.F: Chapter 1 became the highest ever grossing movie from Sandalwood and Yash became known to audiences all across the country. However, very few people are aware of the friendship between Yash and the Baahubali star Prabhas.

The two macho stars are said to be very close friends and now, it has come to the light that Yash has forwarded a script that initially came to him, towards Prabhas. Reports state that when a young director approached Yash with a script, upon hearing it, he found it to be more suitable for Prabhas. Yash then arranged an appointment for the director with Prabhas so that he could go ahead and narrate it to the Saaho star. Details of who the director is and what the script is all about, are yet to be made public.