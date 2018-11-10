KGF Trailer: Spectacular visuals and rocking action make this Yash starrer exciting

The trailer of Prashanth Neel's KGF starring Yash was unveiled on Friday evening at a grand event in Bangalore. All media outlets across the nation were invited for the evening where the trailer was screened in all five languages in which the film would be released - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 21st for the Christmas weekend.

The trailer of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) gives us some top-notch visuals which have a different shade when compared to the films from Kannada cinema. The color palette is mostly rustic brown, giving it the look and feel of a proper action drama. The character of Rocky played by Yash is shown as a man who grows up in Mumbai, and is then brought to KGF for an assignment. When he realizes the actual situation, he transforms into a man of the masses in an intent to save the folk from the evil.

The baddies in KGF seem to be interestingly sketched, with scary makeovers for the actors essaying them. Such a film deserves a strong backdrop, and that has been locked thanks to sublime art direction.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF is being distributed by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment in Hindi while VCC will be taking care of the Telugu version. The Tamil version is being distributed by actor Vishal's home banner Vishal Film Factory. Vishal also made his presence felt at the trailer launch as one of the special guests. Speaking at the event, he said "Here to wish my brother from another mother Yash. Very happy to see Kannada cinema break barriers. The team is too positive, I think everything is gonna go right for this film. I myself worked in KGF town for 3 years".