KGF villain Ramchandra Raju has been roped in for Karthi's 19th film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 9.53 pm April 02 2019, 9.53 pm

Karthi has been wooing his audience for quite some time now. In fact, the actor’s next film Kaithi’s first looks was released recently and fans went gaga over it. The film, which is going to be an intense thriller, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who shot to fame with Maanagaram. While this film is in post-production stage, he is busy shooting with Bakkiyaraj Kannan for his 19th film. Now, we have an interesting update for you! Kannada actor Ram, who had played Garuda in KGF has been roped in to play the antagonist in this film!

Our sources close to the team of Bakkiyaraj Kannan revealed, “Yes, it is true. Ramchandra Raju got a lot of appreciation for his role in superhit film KGF. Thus, the director decided he would be apt to play the antagonist in this film.” The film is touted to be a family entertainer and it has officially gone on floors from 13th March. Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Tamil debut with this film. The actress had even hinted that the film will release in 2019 itself.

Well, it sure will be exciting to see Ramchandra in this film and an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, this film will have its music given by Vivek - Mervin, the composer duo who had scored for Gulaebaghavali and Mohini last year. Editing and cinematography will be handled by Ruben and Sathyan Sooryan respectively. Stay tuned for more updates.