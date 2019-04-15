Khushbu slams Azam Khan for his comments on Jaya Prada

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 6.19 pm April 15 2019, 6.19 pm

It is the time of the election in India and also the hot summer. The heat wave from both the fronts is too scorching, to put it mildly. The so-called ‘leaders’ are on a mudslinging match on their opponents but fail to talk anything that would spell good governance. While Tamil Nadu has too many such speakers who stoop to abominable levels during their campaign, looks like their northern counterparts are not too far behind. We have Azam Khan of Samajwadi Party who is in the limelight for making a cheap comment about actress Jayapradha who is contesting in Rampur with BJP ticket.

In one of his election speeches, Azam Khan had staked claims for bringing Jayapradha to Rampur. He added that it took 17 days for him to realize she was wearing khaki underwear. This deplorable comment had not gone well with many and an FIR has been filed against the Samajwadi man for his objectionable comment under section 509 of IPC for insulting the modesty of a woman. While there are many who are condemning this misogynistic talk, actress turned politician Khushbu, belonging to Indian National Congress, came openly to tweet about this.

Khushbu stated that men like Azam Khan are an insult to manhood. She added that his words only prove that he can stoop to any level to show his dominance. She also strongly communicated that no man in his right senses will talk like that; it only shows his class and cheap misogynist mindset. It has to be recalled that in a recent event, when Khushbu was canvassing for Congress in Bengaluru, she was groped by a miscreant and the actress immediately turned and slapped him. Jayapradha might be belonging to BJP who is the arch-rival of Khushbu but in this instance, as a fellow woman, the actress has come forward to record her displeasure.