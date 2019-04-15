image
  3. Regional
Khushbu supports Jayapradha as she recieves a cheap comment from Azam Khan

Regional

Khushbu slams Azam Khan for his comments on Jaya Prada

Azam Khan said that it took 17 days for him to realize that Jaya Prada was wearing khaki underwear

back
2019 ElectionsAzam KhanIndian National CongressJaya PradaJayapradhaKhushbuTrending In South
nextVijay's team from Atlee's next play an important football match against Manipur women's team!

within