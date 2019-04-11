Khushbu slaps youth during election propaganda in Bengaluru for alleged misbehaviour!

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 5.54 pm April 11 2019, 5.54 pm

It is very well known that actress turned politician Khushbu is one bold lady who never shies away from voicing her opinion on social issues or working for public causes. She is currently a part of the Indian National Congress party and has been going around the country canvassing for her party candidates, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, she was in Bengaluru to campaign for the Congress-JD alliance candidate Rizwan Arshad. On Wednesday April 10, when Khushbu came out of Rizwan's house with Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris to get into the campaign vehicle, she had to pass through a heavy throng of party workers who had gathered there. Just as she was nearing the vehicle, one of the gathered youth seems to have misbehaved and touched her inappropriately.

Being the bold woman that Khushbu is, she took things into her own hands and turned around and slapped the youth, on the spot! A video of this incident has gone viral on the internet and is being shared by many. However, the video does not give too much clarity as to what happened except that while walking normally, Khushbu gets startled suddenly and turns around and slaps a person. As soon as she slaps the guy, a Police officer is seen intervening and holding back the guy. Post this incident, Khushbu continued with the rally and campaigned for Rizwan Arshad. The rally had an amazing turnout and pictures show it to be a successful one.

This is called Kapala Moksha in Kannada. @khushsundar slapped a man who tried to misbehave with her while campaigning for Bengaluru Central Candidate. Even few lady reporters who are subjected to this kind of harassment should learn from Kushboo. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/v5ZuFDTTZa — Sagay Raj P (@sagayrajp) April 10, 2019

Reports also state that when Rizwan Arshad was enquired about this incident, he has said that he had spoken to Khushbu after the rally and came to know about the details. He stated that Khushbu had become agitated when a man had misbehaved with her and had given a fitting reply, instantly. Rizwan also said that a complaint was registered against the offender and that he has been remanded to Police custody and shall be thoroughly investigated. This incident has garnered both positive and negative responses from internet users. Many people have come out to troll the Congress Party leaders and workers while quite a few have come out in praise of Khushbu for being bold!