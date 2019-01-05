Kiara Advani admits she is a fan of Vijay Deverkonda

Kiara Advani is someone who is straddling the Bollywood and Tollywood industries with ease. She is popular all over the country thanks to her work in a few popular Hindi and Telugu films. Interestingly, she is now part of a film that will be bridging the Hindi and Telugu industries - the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy titled Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor plays the male lead while director Sandeep Vanga is in charge of the remake. In a recent media interaction to promote her upcoming Telugu release Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara opened up about this remake.

“Sandeep sir is a genius and a very passionate filmmaker. It’s a blessing that he’s doing the Hindi remake too. This story is his baby and he’ll do full justice to the remake as well. He is the main reason why I accepted this film.”

Kiara talked about the comparisons that are inevitable while doing such a remake.

“Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini were so good in the original. I’m a huge fan of Vijay, who I think is a great actor. They brought the characters alive on screen. We have to meet the high expectations set by them. I’m sure the South media and audience would have a lot of fun comparing our work to the original Arjun Reddy. We’ve just started the shoot of Kabir Singh and it’s going well so far. We began with the emotionally heavy climax sequence, in fact.”