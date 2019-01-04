Kiara Advani calls Vinaya Vidheya Rama 'heightened reality'

The pretty and vibrant young heroine Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her second Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR), starring Ramcharan, Sneha, Prashanth, Vivek Oberoi among others. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu, a mass masala specialist, and it’ll hit the screens worldwide on January 11th. Kiara opened up to the Telugu media recently about her role in the film.

“VVR will be starkly different from my first film Bharat Ane Nenu. All of you know about the conviction with which Boyapati sir makes these larger than life, grand commercial entertainers. It’s all about heightened reality in his films. Ram Charan is also good at such films, and I had a ball working with them. I’ve always wanted to be this ‘mass heroine’ doing dance numbers, and I got to do a lot of that in VVR. My love for dancing was expressed in VVR.”

Kiara elaborated further on her character in the film. “I play Seetha in VVR. It may sound cliched to have the hero and heroine play Rama and Seetha (laughs). Within our large joint family, we will very much be the classic Rama and Seetha; but in our personal relationship, I’m the one who dominates him and takes charge,” she said.