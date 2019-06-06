Lmk June 06 2019, 6.13 pm June 06 2019, 6.13 pm

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema. He is also a well-known name in the other film industries of the country, thanks to his presence in blockbuster films such as Eega and Baahubali. Sudeep is currently part of big films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Dabangg 3, thereby giving us further proof of his pan-Indian appeal. The first look poster of his ambitious next film Pailwaan was launched on Tuesday and created a huge splash on social media. Pailwaan will not just be released in Kannada but also in Hindi, Tamil (titled Bayilvaan), Telugu and Malayalam. The makers are clearly inspired by the huge universal success of Yash's KGF and are similarly eyeing a huge box office harvest all over the world.

The first look posters of Pailwaan in the various languages were launched on social media by big names such as Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi. The poster went viral in no time, thanks to Sudeep’s ripped look and aggressive attitude as a boxer. His transformation is remarkable indeed!

Chiranjeevi’s message to wish Sudeep for the Telugu release of Pailwaan is as follows, “Sudeep, an intense, versatile, committed actor now comes as #Pailwaan. Amazed at his tremendous efforts to get the killer looks of a Real Pailwaan!!! Wish this Pailwaan is loved and rewarded by Telugu audiences!! Bravo @KicchaSudeep!! All the Very Best!!”, stated the generous ‘Megastar'.

Senior Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is also a part of the film and he wished Sudeep all the success and expressed his happiness at being a part of this team. Suniel’s presence ought to boost the box office fortunes of the Hindi dubbed version, titled Pehlwaan.