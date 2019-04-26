Kichcha Sudeep is excited as the iconic Shankarnag theatre returns in Bengaluru!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 6.49 pm April 26 2019, 6.49 pm

Not too long ago, the MG Road - Brigade Road block used to boast of having a theatre, every 50 meters but since the advent of multiplexes, the single screen theatres are nearly going towards extinction. When the last standing Rex Theatre closed recently, it left this area's viewers with no choice but to turn towards multiplexes. However, as a good news for single-screen lovers, the erstwhile Shankar Nag Theatre is all set to get back to screening movies, after a gap of nearly two years! Earlier named Swagath Shankarnag Chitramandira, the theatre has now resurfaced with a new makeover and name...

The completely remodeled theatre, now going by the name Swagath Onyx Theatre, has the world's largest Onyx Cinema LED screen at a length of 14 metres! Originally, the Shankar Nag Theatre was shutdown in 2005 but was later reopened by Fame Cinemas whose license expired in 2017. When they did not renew their license with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), they had no other go than to shut the theatre down till they got a new bid. Now after Onyx has taken over and renovated the place, it has turned into an ultra-modern, 614-seater arena and was recently inaugurated by the 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman. This renovation has left many people, including a number of celebrities. Kichcha Sudeep has put up a tweet expressing his excitement at the Shankarnag Theatre not losing its essence and coming back newly, as a theatre itself!

Many of us carry sch sweet memories connected to Shankar Nag theater(Sympony,, in those days). The fact tat it hasn't been converted to anythn else n still continues to be a theater ,,itslf is an excitement. Thanks veeresh for this tweet,,, soo many memories,,, refreshed. 🤗🥂 https://t.co/MUbZPtHFIp — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) 26 April 2019

The Samsung LED screen installed in this theatre is based on a new technology launched globally in 2017. This new screen marks the fourth such screen in India, with two being in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Even the sound quality of the theatre has also been enhanced with new devices from JBL Professional, by Harman. There are also reports that the BBMP would be receiving a monthly rent of Rs 14 lakhs, which would be very beneficial for them. It is reported that the new screen would be improving the overall movie-watching experience for all the viewers!