Kichcha Sudeep's nephew Sanchith Sanjeev to foray into acting!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.56 pm May 15 2019, 11.56 pm

The name Sudeep has become synonymous with powerful performances over the years! He has been a stellar cinema man right from the time he entered tinsel town and has been prolific both behind and in front of the camera. In recent times, he is much sought after across industries to portray significant characters in movies. Now, we hear that there is going to be another entrant into cinema, from Sudeep's family. His nephew Sanchit Sanjeev has been associated with movies in various capacities behind the camera for quite some years now. Currently, he is all set to take the plunge and get in front of the camera now!

Talking about this, an industry insider from Sandalwood says, "Sanchith is well versed with the nuances of Cinema and has already had plenty of experience behind the camera. He has now been undertaking mixed martial arts training in Mumbai, to get ready for his acting debut. Sanchith was supposed to debut in director Jayathirtha Jayanna's movie but as it is getting a bit delayed, he will be making his entry into acting through a different movie!" The details of his debut project are expected to be announced very soon. While in Mumbai for his training, Sanchith got an opportunity to meet Superstar Rajinikanth, who shot for the first schedule of his upcoming movie Darbar, there. The budding actor shared a photo of him with the Superstar, on his social media handle and expressed his awe!

In awe with his humbleness.. Thank you deepumama for this opportunity@KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/3eKgFOW12U — sanchith sanjeev (@sanchithsanjeev) September 23, 2014

Sanchith was last noted when he was the co-director of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which starred the veteran star Ambareesh and Sanchith's uncle Sudeep. Reports state that Sanchith is very careful about the kind of character he wants to portray. Sudeep and Sanchith are said to be taking some extra care to choose the kind of script he should make his acting debut in. It is also to be noted that the young Sanchith has completed a 2-year course in filmmaking, cinematography and acting at the New York Film Academy. We wish this young star, all the very best for his acting debut!