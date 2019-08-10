In Com Staff August 10 2019, 2.14 pm August 10 2019, 2.14 pm

The film fraternity often wins hearts with their thoughtfulness and with the monsoon flooding cities in the recent years, the South has seen celebrities of each state voicing their concern, raising their own as well as public awareness on the issues plaguing their neighbouring states too. This year's monsoon has been turning vicious on the West coast over the last month with Kerala and Karnataka being the worst affected. Both the states are currently enduring torrents with a majority of the districts placed under a Red alert. In these circumstances, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has gained respect massive online by postponing the audio launch of his upcoming movie, Pailwaan.

The Naan Ee actor tweeted a video announcing that the audio launch was postponed because he simply didn’t have the heart to go on with it, while half of Karnataka was suffering. He begins the video by apologizing to all fans and later asks for their support. Sudeep goes on to apologise especially to fans in Chitradurga, where the audio launch was set to happen on August 9th. All the energy that could be mustered should be put into supporting the flood victims, he said, recalling how North Karnataka was in need of the help of the entire state and signed off on a note that he hoped that nobody was disappointed.

I wish to postpone th audio launch of #Pailwaan to another date as I feel supporting th flood hit areas should be the priority. I request all my frnz to forgive me for this decision of mine. I also thank my friend @PuneethRajkumar for his cooperation. Mch thanks my friend,🤗. pic.twitter.com/Shon2SIUMa — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 8, 2019

While Kerala seems to be enduring in unity under an efficient government that is focusing on minimising the damage and preventing loss of life, Karnataka has seen over 50 deaths and entire Belagavi is cut off. The actor’s fan club – Chakravarthi Kichcha Sudeep Samithi – has been one of the most noted sources of help for the flood victims. Within hours, Kichcha Sudeep’s tweet amassed a multitude of replies from fans who attested that they were proud of his decision.

A request to all those who r coming forward to support the NK floods,,, please contribute only food, clothing n medicines and not any cash. I'm against any association frm my end collecting money nor has anyone been given sch instructions. So pls avoid contributing cash. 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 9, 2019