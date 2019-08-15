Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.38 pm August 15 2019, 3.38 pm

Actor Kishore is a talented artist, who has proved time and again that he can bring out nuanced and layered portrayals of his characters on screen. He was recently seen in Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s House Owner, where he essayed the role of an ex-army man suffering from Alzheimer’s, who is stuck at home during the floods in Chennai along with his wife (played by Sriranjani). Yesterday (14th August) was Kishore’s birthday and on this happy occasion, he announced about his next production venture Kadhavu, a bilingual in Tamil and Kannada. In his production pursuit, he joins his friend and actress Anupama Kumar.

Our sources shed light on this project, “Kishore and Anupama Kumar are good friends and have recently appeared together in Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu 2. They have been wanting to bankroll quality content and hence teamed up to produce a bilingual in Tamil and Kannada. In Tamil, the film is titled as Kadhavu and in Kannada it is called as Kadha. Both Kishore and Anupama Kumar will be acting in this film too. The rest of the cast and crew of the film will soon be announced. This project will be a tribute of sorts to the legendary filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick!”